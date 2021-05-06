fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021072
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, May 2021.

Grobank Officially Becomes Access Bank South Africa Limited

South Africa-based Growbank has been officially christened Access Bank South Africa Limited, after it was acquired by one of Nigeria’s leading banks Access Bank Plc.

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank made available to…Read more

Nigerian Banks Battle For Crown At FIFA 21 Competition

The Tech Experience Centre is set to host eight leading Nigerian banks that are battling for a crown at the FIFA 21 Gaming competition.

The competition tagged ‘Bank Wars’, set to commence on Saturday, May 8, 2021 aims to…Read more

MTN Owed N40.3bn By Banks, Pushes For Stronger Stakeholder Relationships

Telecoms network MTN declared that at the end of the first quarter of 2021, it was owed N40.3 billion by banks for its unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) services.

It noted, in a statement, that it would continue to push for deepened relationships…Read more

N60bn Required To Complete Capital Projects In Ekiti State

In the State of the State Accountability Report for the first quarter of 2021, the Ekiti State Government disclosed that it needed N60 billion to complete its capital projects.

The report also revealed that the state had a deficit of N1.525,399,044.33 billion…Read more

EXCLUSIVE: 10 Nigerian Banks Saved N12.38bn On Travel, Entertainment In 2020

The travel restrictions introduced in Nigeria and other countries at the peak of COVID-19 to reduce the spread of the disease helped 10 Deposit Money Banks (DMB) save over N12.38 billion in travel, hotel and entertainment expenses in 2020.

This is because the restrictions in domestic and internationals travel made…Read more

Huge Recurrent Spending Shrinks Allocation To Infrastructure, Says Akabueze

The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, says the huge recurrent expenditure in Nigeria is shrinking the funds allocated to the building of new infrastructure.

According to him, the practice of spending more money on running the…Read more

