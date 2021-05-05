Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021 84

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, May 2021.

GTBank Shuffles Management Team, Name Of New MD Leaked

Following the announcement of the retirement of the current MD/CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Segun Agbaje, there has been an anticipation of the who-is-who at the top management level of one of Nigeria’s top banks.

GTBank's Group Treasurer and Head Wholesale Banking

Uber To Introduce New Services To Improve Lives Of Nigerians

Ride-hailing company Uber disclosed that it would be introducing new services that are geared toward the improvement of the lives of Nigerians.

Uber shared that the two new services to be introduced include Uber Connect and

NBS Report: Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength

The latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) titled, “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength”, gives a summary of the banking sector’s interaction with the rest of the economy.

It gives figures of what respective sectors received as credit and also briefly

MTN’s MoMo Firm Strikes Payment Deal With Betway, Others

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria offering mobile money (MoMo) transfer service, has partnered gaming operators such as Betway, BetPawa and Betmojo.

The strategic partnership will enable customers to cash their winnings and

Stanbic IBTC Partners Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to Support SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced its partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to train Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in entrepreneurship through a series of financial planning sessions, tagged “Managing Your Finances”.

Stanbic IBTC, through its regular financial planning sessions, has trained

Private Sector Growth Continues In April

April data revealed another solid overall expansion in the Nigerian private sector, underpinned by further growth in output and new orders. Firms added to their workforces and inventory holdings in anticipation of greater demand, while vendor performance improved further. A rise in headcounts allowed firms to clear their backlogs, with the rate of depletion the second-sharpest in the seven-year history of the survey.

Inflationary pressures continued to build however, with material shortages contributing to

Fuel Subsidy Gulps N240bn In March, April

In the month of March and April, the Nigerian government may have spent an estimate of N240billion as fuel subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

When the global oil price started rising in January above the 2021 budget benchmark of

Heritage Bank: Entertainment Sector Capable Of Boosting Wealth Of Nigerians

As part of its goal to support Nigerian creatives, Heritage Bank, through its YNSPYRE product and CREAM platform has delivered on its promise to produce millionaires from its raffle draw, highlighting the benefits of supporting the industry, as it could potentially grow the wealth of Nigerians.

According to a statement by the bank, N12 million was won by subscribers of

