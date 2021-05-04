Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021 127

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, May 2021.

US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has received the sum of US$60million, which is the first installment of the US$629Million loan facility from China Development Bank for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The US$629Million loan facility Agreement with China Development Bank was…Read more

DPR Assures Of Investment In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Industry

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorize activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The regulator added that it was working in alignment with the…Read more

Our Loan With First Bank Not Non-Performing – Honeywell

The Honeywell Group says the loan it obtained from First Bank of Nigeria is being serviced and not non-performing.

The management of Honeywell in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, explained that…Read more

ANALYSIS: New Policy Fails To Reverse Gas Flaring, Importation

To reverse the loss of potential revenue to gas flaring and capital flight due to regular importation of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to meet domestic demand, the Nigerian government introduced the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP).

The initiative was introduced in 2016 to eliminate gas flaring by…Read more

SEC Says Oando AGM Remains Suspended Due To Conflicting Court Judgments

Conflicting court judgments have caused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to declare that the Oando Annual General Meeting (AGM) remains suspended.

This was disclosed by the SEC in a statement issued on Friday after the commission took…Read more

Crude Oil Sees Gain As NNPC Faces More Financial Pressure

Crude oil extended its gains at the weekend after closing at a six-week high with signs of strengthening demand in key markets, thereby piling more pressure on the ability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to contribute to the Federation Account.

However, the organised labour has suggested the adoption of production cost…Read more

Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG

The Federal government says the Lekki Deep Seaport will be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy with corresponding benefits to the West and Central sub-regions of Africa.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr. Magdalene Ajani disclosed…Read more

FG Should Consider Adoption Of SME Accelerator Programmes – NEPZA

To further support the burgeoning Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector in the country, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Adesoji Adesugba, suggested the adoption of accelerator programmes.

He noted that adopting programmes for growth for SMEs as observed in Kenya…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng