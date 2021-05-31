fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021

May 31, 20210164
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, May 2021.

Nigeria’s AfFCTA’s Implementation Strategy Will Be For Benefit Of Nigerians

Ms. Funmi Folorunsho, African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Co-champion on Transportation, says the National Implementation Strategy document would be published in June.

Folorunsho told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Saturday, that…Read more

PFAs Registered 91,499 Retirement Savings Accounts In Q1 2021 – PenCom

A total of 91,499 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders were registered by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), between January and April 2021, according to the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Data obtained from PenCom’s website on Saturday, revealed that the…Read more

Transport Sector Has Potential To Transform Economy – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal government would re-engineer the economy by providing modern technology-driven transport infrastructure.

He said that the act would strengthen the nation’s logistics value chain…Read more

Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized tramadol and other fake drugs worth about N4.18 billion at the seaports in May this year.

The seizures, according to the Customs Area Controller, Onne Port Command…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Former NCS Comptroller-General, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
June 3, 20200164

Court Dismisses Fraud Charges against Ex-Customs CG Dikko

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed charges of fraud brought against Abdullahi Inde Dikko, a former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Serv
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 1, 20180144

Buhari, Trump Hold Talks on Fighting Terrorism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s fight against the Boko Haram jihadist group was expected to top the agenda in talks Monday between President Donald Trump and Nigeria’s Muhammadu
Read More
July 24, 20130104

Who is Thinking Skinvertising?

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Although this may sound new in this part of the world, Skinvertising has been in existence for some time now. In January 2005, a 21 year-old, Andrew Fischer
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.