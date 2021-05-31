Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 31, 2021

May 31, 2021 164

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, May 2021.

Nigeria’s AfFCTA’s Implementation Strategy Will Be For Benefit Of Nigerians

Ms. Funmi Folorunsho, African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Co-champion on Transportation, says the National Implementation Strategy document would be published in June.

Folorunsho told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Saturday, that…Read more

PFAs Registered 91,499 Retirement Savings Accounts In Q1 2021 – PenCom

A total of 91,499 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders were registered by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), between January and April 2021, according to the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Data obtained from PenCom’s website on Saturday, revealed that the…Read more

Transport Sector Has Potential To Transform Economy – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal government would re-engineer the economy by providing modern technology-driven transport infrastructure.

He said that the act would strengthen the nation’s logistics value chain…Read more

Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized tramadol and other fake drugs worth about N4.18 billion at the seaports in May this year.

The seizures, according to the Customs Area Controller, Onne Port Command…Read more

