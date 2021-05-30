Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 30, 2021

May 30, 2021 155

here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, May 2021.

Transport Sector Has Potential To Transform Economy – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal government would re-engineer the economy by providing modern technology-driven transport infrastructure.

He said that the act would strengthen the nation’s logistics value chain and…Read more

Oil Company, Total, Rebrand As TotalEnergies, Shifts Towards Renewable Energy

French oil and gas company, Total, announced a name change to TotalEnergies, as it sought to pivot to renewable energy.

The company’s decision has had mixed reviews from shareholders of…Read more

FMDQ Approves Quotation Of TrustBanc Holdings’ N200m Series One Commercial Paper

The FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited approved the quotation of the TrustBanc Holdings Limited ₦0.20 billion Series 1 CP under its ₦10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme, through its Board Listing and Market Committee.

This was disclosed in a statement from the FMDQ Group, noting its…Read more

WHO Estimates COVID-19 Economic Losses At $22tn

The Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, says the economic losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic is estimated at $22 trillion.

While speaking in Geneva, he warned that the COVID-19 pandemic was…Read more

