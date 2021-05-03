Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021 105



MTN Sheds 5 Million Customers, Posts Service Revenue Increase Of 17.2%

Telecoms network MTN recorded a drop of 5 million mobile subscribers to 71.5 million subscribers due to government regulation on sales of new SIM cards, as disclosed in the company’s March 2021 unaudited results.

It added that its active data users fell by 71,000 to 32.5 million, while its service

Strengthening Fintech Ecosystem Through Partnerships

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” This statement aptly describes the success achieved in the financial and payment landscape in Nigeria through the strategic partnership between fintechs and banks in the financial services industry.

Years ago, daring criminals would unleash mayhem on unsuspecting victims

NEXIM Management Commended For Steering Bank To Profitability

The Federal Government has commended the management of the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) for returning the bank to profitability and reduction in non-performing loans.

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, gave

Labour Laments Non-Implementation Of N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kogi

The Organised Labour unions has appealed to the Governor of Kogi State to pay the minimum wage of N30,000 to workers in the state.

The labour unions made this appeal on Saturday during the Workers' Day

Pension: NLC Urges Ganduje To Pay Gratuities, Death Benefits

The Kano State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to consider the payment of outstanding pensions, gratuities, and death benefits of N26 billion to retirees.

Mr. Kabir Ado-Minjibir, the NLC Chairman in the state, made the call