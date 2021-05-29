fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 29, 2021

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

May 29, 20210114
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021.

SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3 Months

Crowdfunding platforms in Nigeria have been directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register with the commission not later than 90 days.

The commission announced this in a statement, noting that all…Read more

CBN Says Nigeria Imports Cassava By-Products Worth $580m Yearly

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that Nigeria imported cassava end products worth $580 million annually.

He said this at the launch of Rivers Cassava Processing Company in Rivers…Read more

Nigeria Gets $700m World Bank Support To Improve Water Supply, Sanitation

The Nigerian Government has received $700 million credit from World Bank to provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services.

This will be achieved through the execution of the Nigeria Sustainable…Read more

Naira Trades For N495/$1 At Parallel Market

The Naira, improved at the importer & exporter (I&E) window by 0.1 percent to N411/$1 on Thursday, it however failed to record similar gains at the parallel market same day as it fell by 0.4 percent to N495/$1.

According to data on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel rates in…Read more

