Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 28, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, May 2021.

Bread Price To Rise by 30% As Bakers Lament High Cost Of Materials

Bakers nationwide are set to increase the price of bread, biscuit and other baked items by 30 per cent in view of the rising cost of materials.

This is following a directive given by the Association of Master Bakers and…Read more

Oil Production From Marginal Field Begins 2022 – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday said the oil production from the 57 marginal oilfields that have been awarded licenses will commence in January 2022.

This was made known by the DPR Director, Sarki Auwalu, who spoke during a…Read more

Naira Trades At N491.5/$1 At Parallel Market

The naira traded at N491.5/$ to dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed this on naijabdcs.com, the…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Is Confronted By Contracting Output, Negative Growth – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said that Nigeria’s economy is plagued by contracting output and negative growth.

Emefiele said this at the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) held in Abuja on Tuesday…Read more

