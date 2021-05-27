Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021 68

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, May 2021.

Nigeria Needs To Industrialise To Protect Supply Chains

The Managing Director of logistics and engineering services company, LADOL Free Zone, Amy Jadesimi, has stated the importance of an industrialised Nigeria, noting that an industrialised economy would protect supply chains.

She stated this at the 2021 SPE Nigeria Council Annual Technical Symposium…Read more

Heritage Bank, Silverbird Group Partner To Support Young Nigerian Creatives

A collaboration between Heritage Bank and Silverbird Group aims to double down on the support for young Nigerian creatives and the entertainment industry as a whole.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Heritage Bank, noting that…Read more

WACOT Rice To Create 60,000 Jobs Through Argungu Project

WACOT Rice Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group which is based in Argungu, Kebbi State, will create 60,000 jobs across Nigeria and West Africa through its partnership with the USAID on the rice outgrower expansion project.

Deputy Chief of Party for USAID’s West Africa Trade and Investment Hub…Read more

Nigeria Abandons Gas Reserves, Imports Cooking Gas From US, Russia, Equatorial Guinea

More than half of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, consumed in Nigeria in April was imported from three countries despite the huge gas reserves in the country.

Nigeria, which ranks as the ninth largest natural gas reserve globally…Read more

Inflation May Breach Long-Term Objective Of Central Banks – CBN

In its recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) communiqué, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) noted that the global economic disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic spurred inflation in some countries due to supply chain impediments “may breach the long-term objective of several central banks in the medium-term”.

It stated that Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs) experienced…Read more

NNPC Renews OML 118 With Shell, Others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed five agreements with four of its Production Sharing Contract partners to renew Oil Mining Lease 118 for another 20 years.

The partners involved in the deal include Shell Nigeria Exploration and…Read more

FG Yet To Receive N17.12bn Unremitted Royalties From Mineral Exports

The Federal Government has said that it was yet to receive a total of N17.12 billion from mineral exports’ royalties.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development…Read more

Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Is Fragile, Says CBN

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has acknowledged the economic recovery of Nigeria is fragile despite the exit of the country from recession.

This was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday at…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng