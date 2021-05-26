fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, May 2021.

CBN Retains 11.5% Interest Rate

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has agreed to retain the monetary policy rate at 11.5 percent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the committee’s decision on…Read more

Minister Urges Financial Sector To Provide Accessible Funding For MSMEs At Single Digit

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, encouraged players in the financial sector to make available funds for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at single-digit rates.

She said this at the Ecobank MSME and Financial Inclusion event (held virtually) with…Read more

Cashew Export Sees Significant Rise Due To Awareness Of Potentials – LCFE Boss

The rise of the exportation of cashew nuts has been attributed to an increased awareness of the potentials of the exportation of the products, as stated by the Managing Director of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Akin Akeredolu-Ale.

He said that cashew business in Nigeria had mostly smallholder farmers of about…Read more

CBN Now Requires N250m From PSSPs As Minimum Capital Base

The minimum capital requirement for payment solutions service providers (PSSPs) has been increased from N100 to N250 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed in a circular issued on Monday by the apex bank to…Read more

COVID-19: 5 Largest Oil Companies Record $500 Billion Loss

As big oil companies embark on recovery from the pandemic lows of last year, they still posted significant returns in revenues despite a plunge in demand for their products.

Data acquired by Finbold indicates that the five largest companies in the…Read more

CBN Sets N410/$ NAFEX Rate For Official Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has uploaded NAFEX rate of N410/$ as official exchange rate on its website confirming speculations that it has unified the naira to dollar exchange rate.

This means that the NAFEX or Investors and Exporters’ window (I&E) has been…Read more

Jobberman Partners With NYSC To Train 120,000 Youth Corpers A Year

Jobberman, the single largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa, has partnered with the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a bid to train 120,000 youth corpers a year.

The free soft skills training course, now synonymous with the Jobberman name…Read more

