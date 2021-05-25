Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 24, 2021

May 25, 2021 49

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, May 2021.

VFD Group’s Earning Rose To N6.65bn In 2020

A proprietary investment firm, VFD Group Plc., has disclosed its 2020 earnings, stating that it saw a growth of 96 percent to N6.65 billion in 2020 from N3.39 billion in 2019.

The report showed that during the period under review, despite the…Read more

Stakeholders Look Beyond Traditional Practices To Boost Growth In Insurance Sector

Discussing ways to move Nigeria’s insurance sector forward, stakeholders including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) advocated for the adoption of newer techniques to deepen insurance inclusion.

Stakeholders noted this at a virtual event organised by the LCCI…Read more

Analysis: Despite Slow Global Trade, Banks’ 2020 Earnings On LCs Grew By 45%

The processing of Letters of Credit for importers by Nigerian banks boosted their revenue profile despite dampened international trade in the pandemic year

Seven Nigerian banks have earned a total of N42.46 billion from commissions…Read more

SEC Incorporates Sustainable Finance Framework For CMOs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has adopted the Nigerian Sustainable Finance Principles (NSFP) which was developed by the Financial Services Regulation Coordinating Committee (FSRCC) for Capital Market Operators (CMOs).

A statement by the Commission in Abuja on Sunday said that the…Read more

Lawmaker Moves To Restrict NPA, NCC, NIMASA From Spending Revenue

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Wole Oke, is sponsoring four bills that will restrict the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Fiscal Responsibility Act from spending their revenue.

The lawmaker cited the current issues in the NPA under the…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 0.51% in Q1

Nigeria economy as measured by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in its latest GDP report published on Sunday.

The report stated that Nigeria’s economy had grown by 1.87 per cent in Q1 2020…Read more

