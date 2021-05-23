fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 23, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021057
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 23, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, May 2021.

Naira Weakens As BDC Predicts Speculators Will Lose $100bn

Nigeria’s naira weakened against the United States dollar at both the parallel market and the NAFEX window, on Friday May 22, 2021.

At the parallel market, naira to dollars exchange rate weakened to…Read more

FAAC Disbursed N616.886 billion To FG, States, LGs In May

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), disbursed the sum of N616.886 billion to the Federal, States and Local Governments for the month of April.

This was made known by the at the Office of Accountant General of the…Read more

Apiculture: Nigerian Youths Implored To Harness Benefits Of Bee Keeping

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, on Friday urged youths to harness the potential in apiculture sector for the growth of the nation’s economy.

Nanono, who made the call at the Nigerian Youth Beekeepers Summit to…Read more

No Petrol Price Increase In June – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured Nigerians that there will be no price increase in petrol in June.

The Minister in a statement on Friday said it had become necessary to…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 23, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOWER & ENERGYUncategorized
April 5, 2013097

Power: Federal Government Commited to Raising Production to 10,000MW by 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Through the many ongoing independent power projects across the country, the Federal Government plans to raise production to 10,000MW by 2014. The Energy Com
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
May 31, 2013096

Stransact Partners Move to Ensure Sustainable Businesses in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A professional services firm, Stransact Partners, said it plans to commence training of chief executives of companies in select programmes. In a statement,
Read More
El- Zakzaky COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 20, 20190130

Protests Cannot Lead to El Zakzaky’s Release says Presidency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Says protesters should let court decide The presidency Friday in Abuja said the protracted protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.