Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 23, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, May 2021.

Naira Weakens As BDC Predicts Speculators Will Lose $100bn

Nigeria’s naira weakened against the United States dollar at both the parallel market and the NAFEX window, on Friday May 22, 2021.

At the parallel market, naira to dollars exchange rate weakened to

FAAC Disbursed N616.886 billion To FG, States, LGs In May

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), disbursed the sum of N616.886 billion to the Federal, States and Local Governments for the month of April.

This was made known by the at the Office of Accountant General of the

Apiculture: Nigerian Youths Implored To Harness Benefits Of Bee Keeping

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, on Friday urged youths to harness the potential in apiculture sector for the growth of the nation’s economy.

Nanono, who made the call at the Nigerian Youth Beekeepers Summit to

No Petrol Price Increase In June – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured Nigerians that there will be no price increase in petrol in June.

The Minister in a statement on Friday said it had become necessary to

