Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021.

No Petrol Price Increase In June – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured Nigerians that there will be no price increase in petrol in June.

The Minister in a statement on Friday said it had become necessary to

Repayment Of Loan To States For Budget Support Begins In May – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has asked state governments to begin to repay loans given to them to support their budget as from May.

While speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by

Lagos Makes N127bn In Q1 2021

The Lagos State Government made N127 billion in the first quarter of 2021, as discosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo.

He said this on Thursday at the Ministerial Press Briefing, in commemoration

AfDB Receives Praise For Creation Of Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been commended by the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) for the creation of the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Chairman of the forum, Moses Siasia, said that Africa needed to progress beyond giving

Dip: 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Sell Your Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been trading below $50,000, following an announcement made by Elon Musk’s on his Twitter account regarding bitcoin payment for Tesla.

The dip in bitcoin price has triggered the selling sentiment in the cryptocurrency market

Kindness Udoh
