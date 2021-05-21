fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 21, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 21, 2021

May 21, 20210111
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 21, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, May 2021.

Governors Seek 134.6% Hike in Petrol Pump Price

Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF) committee on subsidy has suggested that petrol pump price should be increased by 134.57 percent and sold for N380 per litre from N162 per litre.

The also asked for immediate removal of subsidy on the…Read more

Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Slumps To $1.48bn

Nigeria’s export to the United States under a duty-free policy declined by 67.8 per cent in 2020 year-on-year.

Exports to the US under the duty-free policy slumped by $3.13 billion in 2020 to…Read more

World Bank: African Countries To Receive Extra $150bn Loan

African nations are expected to receive a fresh loan of $150 billion from the World Bank at zero-interest rate.

This was disclosed by the international lender’s President, David Malpass, on…Read more

Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has projected that the value of global trade of goods would reach $6.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2021.

In its global trade report, UNCTAD stated that global trade recovery hit a…Read more

Nigeria Cannot Afford High Inflation Rate – MAN

The Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that Nigeria cannot afford a high inflation rate, as it was not a “recovery recipe”.

This was disclosed by the Director-General (DG), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, on Wednesday in…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 21, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 5, 20140104

NNPC, Transcorp Sign Oil Production Sharing Agreement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for
Read More
October 6, 20160121

NBS Reveals Nigeria’s Economy To Shrink 1.3% In 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigeria’s economy is likely to shrink by 1.3 per cent in 2016 due to the sharp fall in the naira
Read More
Niger State Ultra-Modern Stadium NEWSSPORTS
May 14, 20180274

Niger State Govt Reiterates Commitment to Completion of N2.4 billion Stadium

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Abubakar Bello, the Niger State governor, on Sunday in Minna reiterated his government’s determination to complete the N2.4 billion Niger Ultra-modern Stadi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.