Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 111

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, May 2021.

Governors Seek 134.6% Hike in Petrol Pump Price

Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF) committee on subsidy has suggested that petrol pump price should be increased by 134.57 percent and sold for N380 per litre from N162 per litre.

The also asked for immediate removal of subsidy on the…Read more

Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Slumps To $1.48bn

Nigeria’s export to the United States under a duty-free policy declined by 67.8 per cent in 2020 year-on-year.

Exports to the US under the duty-free policy slumped by $3.13 billion in 2020 to…Read more

World Bank: African Countries To Receive Extra $150bn Loan

African nations are expected to receive a fresh loan of $150 billion from the World Bank at zero-interest rate.

This was disclosed by the international lender’s President, David Malpass, on…Read more

Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has projected that the value of global trade of goods would reach $6.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2021.

In its global trade report, UNCTAD stated that global trade recovery hit a…Read more

Nigeria Cannot Afford High Inflation Rate – MAN

The Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that Nigeria cannot afford a high inflation rate, as it was not a “recovery recipe”.

This was disclosed by the Director-General (DG), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, on Wednesday in…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng