Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021 57

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, May 2021.

Declining Inflation Rate Shows Bias in CPI Basket – Analysts

Financial analysts say the declining inflation rate reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) when there is marked increase in commodity prices is an indication that there is a bias in Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket.

Analysts at Financial derivatives Company (FDC), led by its Chief Executive Officer…Read more

Buhari Calls For Debt Portfolio Restructuring By Foreign Lenders

Speaking at the Financing Africa Summit at Grande Palais Ephemere, President Muhammadu Buhari, called on European countries and other foreign lenders to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by restructuring debt portfolios.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the president…Read more

Block illicit Financial Flows From Africa, Minister Advises Multinationals

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has charged multinationals operating in Nigeria and other countries to block illicit financial flow from Africa.

The minister while speaking at the International Conference on Illicit…Read more

Electronic Payment System To Be Used For Lagos’ First, Last Mile Transport Scheme

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the recently launched transportation scheme – First and Last Mile (FLM) – would adopt an electronic payment system to “ensure seamless mobility within the transport system.”

He disclosed this on Tuesday at the launch of the first phase of the mini buses…Read more

UK Records Highest Inflation Level Since Start Of Pandemic

British inflation has soared to the highest level since the early stages of the pandemic, official data showed Wednesday, stoking fears of a global inflationary spike as economies reopen.

The Consumer Prices Index rate hit 1.5 percent in April, attaining the highest point…Read more

Cryptocurrency Transactions Banned In China

Policymakers in China have banned financial institutions in the country such as digital payment platforms and traditional banks from providing cryptocurrency-related services.

This was announced in a joint statement by the National Internet Finance…Read more

DMO Clears Air On Buhari’s Call For Fresh N2.34trn Loan

Clarifying the purpose for the N2.343 trillion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said that the borrowed funds would be used for capital projects.

The agency shared this in a post on Twitter, noting that “the New External Borrowing…Read more

Buhari Promises Sustained Synergy Between Govt., Private Sector

The Federal Government says it will continue to engage and collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and the private sector to transform the economy and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari said this at the launch of the NGX Group’s campaign…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng