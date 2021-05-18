Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021 89

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, May 2021.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 18.12%- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest report on inflation, has disclosed that the prices of goods and services declined to 18.12 percent in the month of April, down from 18.17 percent recorded in March.

The bureau made the announcement on Monday in its April consumer…Read more

Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings

Contrary to public misconception, the Africa Finance Summit, to be held in Paris has not been postponed. Nigeria’s President Muhammad departed Abuja for Paris on Sunday.

Buhari came under criticism for going ahead with his travel to Paris…Read more

Ekiti Allocates Land To Dangote, Stallion For Rice Production

The Ekiti State Government says it has allocated land to Dangote, Stallion, and other investors for rice production.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture and…Read more

Proposed Reforms Threatens Investments In Nigeria’s FTZs

A proposed reform by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), is causing investors in the Nigeria Free Trade Zones (FTZs) to divest from the zones.

This according to a statement signed by the Director of the…Read more

Dogecoin: 5 Reasons To Buy, 4 Reasons NOT To Buy

Dogecoin is the latest cryptocurrency in town and the newest internet sensation. Even bitcoin is struggling to meet up with the celebrity status of Dogecoin despite its trillion-dollar valuation.

The popularity of the coin is hinged on Elon Musk who has sort of taken it upon himself to promote the coin…Read more

