Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, May 2021.

Cocoa Business Blossoms In Ivorian Village

Cocoa farmers across Ivory Coast, the world’s biggest producer of the key ingredient for chocolate, are down in the dumps after prices for their commodity have fallen for the second year running.

Not so in M’Brimbo, a village in central Ivory Coast which 11 years ago…Read more

FG Can Shift Focus From Oil To Real Estate Like Dubai – Expert

To improve the quality of Nigerian lives, the Federal Government needs a deliberate plan to diversify the economy, shifting its long-standing dependence on oil to real estate as experienced in Dubai, this was suggested by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gtext Global, Stephen Akintayo.

Akintayo said this at the Global Property Brokers Conference, as…Read more

Contributory Pension Grew By N92bn In March

The fund under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has returned to the path of growth and gained N92billion in March.

The unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period…Read more

Buhari Satisfied With Existing Bilateral Ties With Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari shared his satisfaction with the Nigeria-Turkey bilateral ties with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on a call initiated by the former.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the president’s Senior…Read more

