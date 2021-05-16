Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 16, 2021

fbpx
May 16, 20210114
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, May 2021.

Nigerian Govt Receives N184.59bn Foreign CIT in Q1

The Company Income Tax (CIT) collected by the Nigerian government through the JP Morgan made up almost half of the total CIT collected in the first half of 2021.

Nigerian government received foreign currency denominated Company…Read more

149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS

Lagos topped the list of movies produced by location with 149 in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report noted that there was a difference of -53.93 percent between…Read more

Bank Of England Contemplates Creation Of Digital Currency

In the wake of the adoption of a digital currency by the Chinese Government, the Bank of England (BoE) has also stated its openness to adopt a digital currency to “retain public money capable of general use”, as described by the bank’s Deputy Governor, Jon Cunliffe.

Talks of its creation is something that Cunliffe has described as “probable”…Read more

Mutual Funds Industry In Nigeria Rose By 50% In 2020 – Report

A report by Coronation Asset Management Mutual Funds stated that Nigeria’s Mutual Funds Industry saw a 50 percent growth in 2020.

In the report titled, ‘Comparing Apples and Oranges Why Harmonised Reporting Is…Read more

