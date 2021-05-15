Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021 100

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021.

ESPN Gets TV Rights For Spain’s La Liga For $1.4bn

US sports broadcasting giant ESPN has acquired television rights for Spain’s La Liga in a record deal worth $1.4 billion over the next eight seasons starting from the 2021-2022 campaign, the company said Thursday.

A statement from ESPN said all 380 La Liga games each season would be…Read more

Bitcoin Price Falls for Second Straight Day After Elon Musk’s Action

The price of bitcoin fell for the second consecutive day following a Tweet from Elon Musk saying Tesla will suspend payment for its product with bitcoin.

Trading statistics on Coinbase showed that Bitcoin price crashed to…Read more

Nigeria Sees Decline In Oil, Gas Sector In Q4, 2020 – OPEC

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry growth suffered a 19.8 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2020, this is In with its 2019 record, covering a similar timeline, this is according to data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to OPEC’s, country-by-country analysis of developments within…Read more

Naira Falls At NAFEX Window

Nigeria’s naira depreciated on Wednesday May 13, 2021 at the NAFEX window, which is regarded as the official window for trading of naira for dollars.

The naira dropped to N411.25/$1 on the NAFEX or Investors and…Read more

Lagos To Improve Farm Access Roads To Cut Financial Losses

The Lagos State Government has shared its plans to reconstruct 13.16 km of farm access roads to curb losses accrued by businesses due to bad road networks in the state.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture…Read more

Project Proposal: AfDB Calls For Women Entrepreneurship Enablers, Apply Here

African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is launching a call for proposals for projects enhancing the viability and sustainability of women entrepreneurship enablers.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that women’s business associations, incubators…Read more

