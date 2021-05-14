fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021030
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, May 2021.

NNPC Selects 16 Firms For Crude Oil Swap Deal

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has selected a consortium made up of 16 firms for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts.

The execution of the contracts also known as Direct Sale Direct Purchase…Read more

NEITI, Others To Enforce Sanctions in Extractive Industry

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has formed an alliance with other agencies to enforce sanctions and and ensure compliance with laws by firms in the extractive industry.

Other partners are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…Read more

Company Income Tax Q1 2021 Recorded Yoy Increase Of 32.84%

In the first quarter of 2021, Nigeria recorded growth in Company Income Tax, generating N392.77 billion against the N295 billion recorded in Q4 2020 and N295.68 in Q1 2020.

The figures were shared by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics in its…Read more

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Remittance Cost Remains Highest Average Cost Globally

The remittance cost in Sub-Saharan Africa remains the highest average cost at 8.2 percent against the global average cost of 6.5 percent, which is higher than the 3 percent target of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

This was revealed in a report released by the global financial institution…Read more

UN Draws Parallel Between Quick Economic Recovery, Vaccine Equity

The United Nations has said that inequities in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine globally would affect global economies.

This was disclosed in the World Economic Situation and Prospects…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

