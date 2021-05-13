fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 13, 2021

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

May 13, 2021084
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, May 2021.

Agip Shuts Down Idu Well 11 in Bayelsa Due To Oil Leak

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has shut down its Idu oilfields at Egbebiri settlement in Yenagoa Local Government Area in Bayelsa due to oil leaks.

The cause of the leakage, according to the Joint Investigative Visit carried out on…Read more

Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

There are indications that the Jos Dry Port will be revived and completed by the first quarter of 2022.

This was disclosed when the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi…Read more

Transport Ministry Gives Reason Why Amaechi Objected To Award Of $1.5bn Channel Management Contracts

The Ministry of Transportation says it objected to the award of channel management contracts by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) because it is more cost-effective to procure necessary equipment and execute the contracts in-house.

Several reports have traced the ‘cold war’ between Rotimi Amaechi, minister of…Read more

Climate Change Is An Enemy To Economic Growth – LASEPA Boss

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dolapo Fasawe, described climate change as an “enemy” to economic growth.

She said this at a climate change stakeholders’ forum convened by the…Read more

West African Manufacturers Collaborating To Revive Regional Association

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, disclosed that the association was rallying other manufacturers associations in West Africa to revive the Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FEWAMA).

This disclosure was made at the association’s commemoration of its 50th…Read more

Nigerian Vessels Made To Pay Full Customs Duty While Foreign Companies Evade Payment – SOAN

The Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has pointed out that foreign shipping firms evade the payment of basic requirement fees like customs duty while Nigerian vessels are demanded to fulfill all requirements.

This was noted in a petition by the association and signed by its President…Read more

CBN’s Policy To Push Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To $22bn – Report

Nigeria’s diaspora remittances is estimated to grow by five percent this year due to the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and increasing emigration of Nigerians to Canada and other countries.

Agusto Consulting Limited in its latest report unveiled on Tuesday stated that…Read more

Nigerian Banks Limit Dollar Deposit To $5,000 Monthly

Nigerian banks have reduced the amount of United States dollars customers can pay into their domiciliary accounts from the previous $10,000 to $5,000 monthly.

According to THISDAY, a top bank official who craved anonymity confirmed the…Read more

DMO Set To Auction N150bn Bond On FG’s Behalf

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed that it was offering a bond subscription of N150 billion by auction on the Federal Government’s behalf.

This was revealed in a document obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, stating the breakdown…Read more

Four Startups Receive N2.1m Each From Wema Bank’s Hackaholic 2.0 Bootcamp

After four weeks, the Wema Bank Hackaholic 2.0 Bootcamp has wound down, with four startups represented by a pair each took home over N2 million in funding.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the Bank…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

