Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, May 2021.

FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited ₦0.71 billion Series 13 and ₦14.13 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers (CPs) in March 2021 on its platform.

Others are ₦1.41 billion Series 15 and ₦20.19 billion Series 16 CPs in May 2021…Read more

Lagos Free Zone A Special Project For Furthering Indian Investments In Nigeria – Indian High Commissioner

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E, Mr. Abhay Thakur visited the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) with a high-powered corporate delegation and remarked that the LFZ provides a unique and special ecosystem that all the Indian companies with growth aspirations must seriously consider for their businesses.

The High Commissioner gave this advice when he led a cross-section of…Read more

FG Plans Subsidy For Cooking Gas

The Federal Government is considering extending the equalisation scheme that is operational in the petrol supply system to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas.

The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) Management Board…Read more

Women Business Enablers Crucial To Creating Viable Environment For Female Entrepreneurs -AfDB

An enabling environment for female entrepreneurs would only be created by “women business enablers”, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

It stated this ahead of its upcoming Affirmative Finance Action for…Read more

Dangote Retains Position On Forbes List As Africa’s Richest Man

For the tenth time, Nigeria’s entrepreneurial giant and richest black man on earth, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $12.1 billion, according to the 2021 edition of the Forbes’ Top 10 Africa’s Billionaires List.

Dangote’s current net worth is higher than his 2020 $10.1 billion net worth…Read more

Major Tech CEOs Sold $6.36 Billion Worth Of Shares In 5 Months

Several top tech companies’ Chief Executive Officers (CE0s) continue to show increased insider stock selling activity. Data acquired and calculated by Finbold indicates that CEOs of the five selected major tech firms have sold $6.36 billion worth of shares between January 1 and May 10, 2021.

Jeff Bezos leads, having offloaded shares (NASDAQ: AMZN) worth…Read more

