Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 11, 2021

SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it will license firms offering foreign stocks under a digital sub-broker regulation.

The commission said this will enable it to monitor brokers selling stocks for

FMDQ Announces MTN’s Return To Its Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited announced that it had approved and re-admitted MTN into its exchange for the quotation of N19.77 billion series 3 and N53.74 billion series 4 commercial papers.

The re-admission of MTN follows its N200 billion commercial paper issuance programme on

Nigeria’s April Crude Oil Production Overshoots OPEC Quota

Nigeria’s oil production schedules showed that the government is currently not cutting as much as required under the OPEC+ deal.

Nigeria recorded 73 percent compliance with OPEC cuts, overshooting its quota by

Listing on LCFE: Heritage Bank-Dukia Gold Set To Unlock ₦344trillion Market Worth Of Gold

Heritage Bank, for being part of valuable private sector collaboration with Dukia Gold & Precious Metals Refining Co. Limited, is set to unlock the over N344trillion market worth of gold investible instruments in the solid minerals sector with the concluded plans of being listed on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE).

This move that will entrench expand revenue in the non-oil sector through diversification

Trade Finance Gap In Africa Is $81 Billion

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, said that the trade finance gap in Africa runs to the tune of $81 billion.

Awolowo stated that factors affecting the financing of trade in Africa include the creditworthiness and

Transcorp Hotels Plans Service Expansion

Indigenous hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels disclosed plans to expand services across various locations, noting that focus would shift to leisure and staycation segments.

This was revealed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dupe Olusola, in Lagos

