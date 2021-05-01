Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 1, 2021

May 1, 2021 42

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021.

Nigeria’s External Reserves Drops by $314.67m In Two Weeks

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $314.67 million or 0.89 percent in about 13 days, the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website on Friday has shown.

Debit Cards: Still Driving Financial Inclusion

The last decade witnessed tremendous changes in the nation’s banking landscape. The number of bank customers have grown, agency banking has gained a foothold and cheques have given way to transfers, particularly through SMS banking and mobile apps. Debit cards, however, remained a constant feature during this period.

SON Boosts Non-Oil Export With Accredited Labs

​The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced plans to boost the export of Nigeria’s locally manufactured goods with its newly accredited laboratories.

British Pharma, Astrazeneca, Makes $275m From Sale Of COVID-19 Vaccine

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reported on Friday $275 million (227 million euros) in sales from its Covid vaccine in the first three months of the year.

FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has urged all states and stakeholders to take advantage of initiatives provided by the Federal Government to attract more investors.

