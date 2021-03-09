Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 96

Seplat Paid $564.17 Million To Nigerian Govt In 2020

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an indigenous energy company, says it paid (N564.17 million) N213.82billion as taxes, fees, and royalties into the coffers of the government in 2020.

This was made known in a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and…

Naira Depreciates As Banks Woo Customers With Rebate For Remittance

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated at the NAFEX market on Friday, March 5, 2021.

This is amid the new Central Bank of Nigeria's 'Naira 4 Dollar' policy that…

Crude Oil Price Soars Past $70

The price of crude oil per barrel in the international market has risen to $71.28 days after the international regulatory body the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated its decision to move against more oil output from member countries.

The last time oil price went this high was in…

Naira4Dollar: CBN’s New Initiative Out Of Bangladesh’s Cash Incentive Book

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the Naira 4 Dollar scheme to boost remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Through the scheme, the apex bank noted that for every $1 dollar remitted…

NPA Contributed ₦151 billion To CRA In Last 4 Years, Says Bala-Usman

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), contributed ₦151 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) in four years. This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the agency Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Bala-Usman, who stated this in Lagos recently, said NPA contributed…

