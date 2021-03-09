fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 9, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021096
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 9, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, March 2021.

Seplat Paid $564.17 Million To Nigerian Govt In 2020

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an indigenous energy company, says it paid (N564.17 million) N213.82billion as taxes, fees, and royalties into the coffers of the government in 2020.

This was made known in a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and…Read more

Naira Depreciates As Banks Woo Customers With Rebate For Remittance

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated at the NAFEX market on Friday, March 5, 2021.

This is amid the new Central Bank of Nigeria’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ policy that…Read more

Crude Oil Price Soars Past $70

The price of crude oil per barrel in the international market has risen to $71.28 days after the international regulatory body the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated its decision to move against more oil output from member countries.

The last time oil price went this high was in…Read more

Naira4Dollar: CBN’s New Initiative Out Of Bangladesh’s Cash Incentive Book

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the Naira 4 Dollar scheme to boost remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Through the scheme, the apex bank noted that for every $1 dollar remitted…Read more

NPA Contributed ₦151 billion To CRA In Last 4 Years, Says Bala-Usman

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), contributed ₦151 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) in four years. This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the agency Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Bala-Usman, who stated this in Lagos recently, said NPA contributed…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 9, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 29, 2014040

Nigeria Eyes N116.5b Non-oil Exports To ECOWAS

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, has revealed that the Federal Government  has set a target to increase the volume of its non-oil exports to the Economic Community of W
Read More
June 6, 2014041

NCR Records N108.8m PBT, As Index Slips By 0.13%

NCR Nigeria, IT services provider, on Wednesday turned in its audited financial result for the period ended December 31, 2013, showing a 5.51 per cent decline in turnover from N6.463 billion in the co
Read More
Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 8th March [ MAIN ]JOBSNEWS
January 29, 20210395

N-Power: ‘N-Creative Is Focused On Equipping Youths With Relevant Skills’

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the newly launched N-Creative under the N-Power scheme is focused on equipping youths with relevan
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.