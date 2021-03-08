fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021049
Good morning, and welcome to another wonderful week, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, March 2021.

See 7 Things To Know About CBN’s Naira 4 Dollar Initiative

The scheme allows all recipients of Diaspora remittances through CBN’s  International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) to receive N5 for every $1 they get as remittance inflow.

The apex bank described the initiative as an incentive for both…Read more

Domestic Transactions Made Up 74% Of Total Transactions In 2020

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has disclosed that domestic transactions accounted for about 76 percent of the total transactions made in 2020.

It noted that foreign transactions only accounted for…Read more

NSE: ASI, Market Capitalisation Suffers Loss Of 1.18%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market gave up more ground to fixed income securities this week as better return on investment from treasury bills and bonds loaded pressure on the equity market’s capital.

Sell pressure on big and medium-cap equities weighed most…Read more

CBN Introduces ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ Reward Scheme For Remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ to encourage Diaspora remittances.

The Scheme takes effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, the apex bank said…Read more

Petrol Queues In FCT Reduces As More Outlets Dispense Product

The petrol queues in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and neighbouring states Nasarawa and Niger reduced on Thursday as the number of retail outlets dispensing petroleum to motorists increased.

Petrol queues had dragged on in Abuja and environs since last week…Read more

