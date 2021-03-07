Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 7, 2021

March 7, 2021 123

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, March 2021.

CBN Introduces ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ Reward Scheme For Remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ to encourage Diaspora remittances.

The Scheme takes effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, the apex bank said…Read more

AfDB, SEC Signs $400,000 Deal To Develop Capital Market

The African Development Bank, AfDB, on Friday, signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments.

The funds will go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision…Read more

Global Smartphone Production Dropped By 11% Due To COVID-19

Global smartphone production plummeted significantly in 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic. According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, there was an 11% decline, sending total output to 1.25 billion units during the year.

In 2021, the market is expected to embark on a gradual recovery…Read more

It Costs N1.2m To Transport Containers From Lagos To Kano By Road

Transportation of containers from Lagos to Kano costs about N1.2 million, stated the Managing Director of Dala Inland Dry Port, Ahmed Rabiu.

Rabiu disclosed this Friday while touring the port in the…Read more

Three Million Installed Meters Outdated, Says NERC

About three million meters installed by power distribution companies in the residents of power users are obsolete, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said.

The commission, in its latest Order No. NERC/246/2021 on structured…Read more

