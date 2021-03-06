Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 6, 2021

March 6, 2021 144

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, March 2021.

Analysts Predict 17.27% Inflation Rate in February

Financial analysts have predicted that the inflation rate will rise to 17.27 percent in February as the Federal government continues to crowd out private investors from the public debt market.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported 16. 47 percent inflation rate for

Paga Set To Transition Into Mexico, Ethiopian Markets

Payment platform Paga has disclosed plans to move into international markets like Mexico and Ethiopia.

This was disclosed by Paga's Co-founder & Director of Business Development

FMDQ Admits Fidson’s N10 Billion Commercial Paper

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the registration of Fidson Healthcare Plc’s N10 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

This is as part of FMDQ's commitment to the continuous development of

CBN Disbursed N122.6 Billion Loan To Farmers In 43 Years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has guaranteed at least 1,190,970 loans valued at N122.6 billion to farmers in its 43 years of operation.

These loans were disbursed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund

FIRS Sets N5.9 Trillion Revenue Target This Year

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has set a revenue collection projection for 2021 at N5.9 trillion.

This represents an increase of about 16.22 per cent above the

Naira Gains At I & E Window

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at

Insurance In Nigeria Contributed Only $1bn To GDP In Contrast To South Africa’s $50bn In 2020

Reflecting on the contribution of insurance to the Nigerian economy, stakeholders contrasted the $1 billion contributions made to the GDP in Nigeria by insurance firms to the $50 billion made by South African insurance companies to the South African GDP.

Despite the $100 billion potential of Nigerian insurance companies

Nigerian Cuisines To Get International Recognition

To compete with cuisines emanating from countries like China, Japan, and India, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced plans to make Nigerian cuisines get the same appeal.

This development was disclosed by the council's Executive Director and

