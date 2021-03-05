Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 92

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021.

About 45,283 Firms Default On Full Tax Payment, Says FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says about 45,283 companies are not filing their full taxes.

These companies have a banking turnover of between N100 million and…

Fuel Scarcity: There Is No Fuel Shortage In Rivers – DPR

As Nigerians brace for fuel scarcity, with many buying for future reserves, residents of Rivers State have been assured of the availability of the product by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

This was disclosed by the Port Harcourt chapter of the department, stating that the…

Naira Stable At Black Market

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N480/$ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

However, at the NAFEX market on Wednesday, Nigeria's naira to dollar…

Oil Marketers Blame Glitches In E-payment For Scarcity

Oil marketers on Wednesday said the scarcity of petrol in many parts of Nigeria was not abating because of the difficulty currently faced by filling stations to restock their tanks with products.

Oil marketers have blamed the glitches encountered on the newly introduced…

We Believe In ‘Decade Of Gas’ – LNG Boss

It is the decade of gas, according to the CEO of Nigeria LNG Ltd., Tony Attah, who highlighted the huge role of gas in the Nigerian economy.

Attah said this at the 2nd virtual event of the Nigerian Gas Association…

CBN Extends Timeline For Interest Rate Reduction For Businesses

At the expiration of the intervention for businesses to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an extension period for its reduced interest rates by 12 months.

The apex bank, in a statement released on Wednesday, and signed…

Nigeria Attracted N4.94 Trillion Investment In Five Years

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said Nigeria’s annual investment inflows averaged N4.940 trillion ($13 billion) in the last five years.

The Head of NIPC's Strategic Communications, Emeka Offer, said this while…

FEC Approves N809.7 Billion for Abuja-Kano Road, Others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved over N809.7 billion for road construction and other projects across the country.

speaking after the virtual FEC meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa…

