Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 4, 2021

Northern Food Traders Resume Distribution To The South

The food distribution blockade imposed by northern traders has been partially lifted as the supply of perishable food items to southern states is set to resume, ending almost a week-long trade face-off between both regions which began on February 25.

It was gathered that traders agreed to a…

Report Shows Continued Improvement Of Business Conditions Amid Stronger Client Demand – Stanbic IBTC

February data signaled another modest expansion in the Nigerian private sector, underpinned by solid growth in new orders and output. Companies continued to expand their purchasing activities and resumed hiring efforts during the month. Signs of spare capacity were again evident, with a fresh record reduction in backlogs registered.

Meanwhile, unfavourable exchange rate movements, higher material…

Glo Overtakes Airtel, Emerges Nigeria’s Second Largest Telco

Globacom has emerged as the second biggest Global System for Mobile, GSM, Communications company in Nigeria by number of subscribers with 27.32 per cent market share.

Industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission showed that…

Nigeria, Morocco Partner On Development Of Agric, Gas Value Chain

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco on Tuesday signed five strategic Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enable Nigeria begin the importation of phosphate used in the production of fertilisers from the North African country.

The deal was witnessed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources…

Nigeria, Others Get AfDB’s Grant For Financial Services Project

Nigeria and 14 other African countries are beneficiaries of $320,535 grant by the African Development Bank to increase the participation of women in digital financial services.

A statement by AfDB on Tuesday stated that the fund would be…

Explore The Benefits Of Using Quickteller Business Platform

Over the past couple of years, Interswitch’s Webpay has been providing seamless payment solutions for large corporates across Africa. However, owing to its commitment to create and sustain a payment ecosystem that helps commerce evolve, businesses grow and individuals thrive, the platform was recently upgraded to cater for all business types: small businesses, large corporates and individuals.

The platform was also renamed Quickteller Business and…

Nigerians Need More Fish, As Current Supply Doesn’t ‘Meat’ Demand

The effects of the pandemic continue to be felt across various sectors, and fish production in Nigeria is its latest victim, as supply fails to meet the demands of consumers.

Stating this was Director of Fishery and Aquaculture Department of the…

Insecurity Is An Economic Problem – Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, said that the major impediment to economic growth in Africa is insecurity.

He expressed his thoughts in a thread of tweets that drew…

Nigerians Lost N18 Billion To Ponzi Schemes – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday stated that over three million Nigerians have lost about N18 billion to Ponzi schemes and several other illegal investment schemes.

The Director General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, disclosed…

