Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 31, 2021

Insurtech Start-up Secures $450,000 Pre-Seed Funding

An insurtech infrastructure company in Africa, Curacel, has raised $450,000 pre-seed funding in a round that was led by Atlantica Ventures and Consonance with participation from Kepple Ventures and other African angel investors.

The AI-powered platform for claims processing and fraud management said…Read more

Okoh Unveils Six Point Agenda For BPE

The newly-reappointed Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has unveiled a six-point agenda to effectively drive the privatisation agency.

Okoh, whose appointment was renewed for another four-year term…Read more

Aviation Operators Express Worry Over N27bn Intervention Fund

Operators in the aviation industry have expressed displeasure over the manner in which the disbursement of the N27 billion Covid-19 intervention fund earmarked for the aviation sector was carried out.

The N27 billion bailout palliative was introduced by the…Read more

Transport Fare Paid By Nigerians Rose By 78.08% In February

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that transport fare paid by Nigerians for trips within states rose by 78.08 percent year-on-year.

It stated that fares paid by Nigerians rose by 2.60 percent on a…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches SMS Banking Solution With Funds Transfer, Bill Payment Functionalities

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched its 3S (SMS/Self Service) Banking Solution with funds transfer and bill payment capabilities. This is a unique SMS banking solution with a bundle of functionalities.

This service will enable customers initiate transactional and…Read more

Dollar Breaks Through 110 Yen Barrier

The dollar broke through the 110 yen barrier on Tuesday for the first time in a year as optimism about the global economic outlook and rising US bond yields see investors turn away from the safe-haven Japanese unit.

The greenback hit 110.18 yen in afternoon trade as investors grow…Read more

62,463 Artisans Open Pension Accounts, Save N89m

The Micro Pension Plan (MPP) for the informal sector has attracted 62,463 artisans two years after it was launched.

Statistics obtained on Monday from the National Pension Commission…Read more

Nigeria Has Borrowed $2.5Bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal Government has borrowed about $2.5billion for the construction of a railway linking Lagos to Ibadan.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television programme…Read more

