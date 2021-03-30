Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021 110

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, March 2021.

Naira Gains Slightly At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira appreciated marginally at the parallel market on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Nigeria’s currency closed at N485/$1, representing a N1 gain when compared…Read more

Limited Use Of Gas For Power Affects 120m Nigerians – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday says there is limited domestic use of gas to generate electricity, a situation that is affecting 120 million Nigerians.

Sylva said this at the pre-summit conference of the 2021 Nigeria…Read more

AfCFTA: From Plan To Action

Nigeria’s journey to enjoying the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunity began when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the agreement on July 7, 2019.

Since then, stakeholders have been planning, strategizing, and discussing…Read more

Petrol Supply Rises To 2.25 Billion Litre in December

The supply of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased above the pre-COVID-19 levels, reaching 2.25 billion litres in December last year.

The corporation said last Thursday that 2.25 billion litres of petrol were…Read more

FG, Banks In Talks To Allow Nigerians Use Gold As Collateral For Loans

The federal government disclosed that Nigerians would soon be able to use gold as collateral in exchange for credit from financial institutions.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development…Read more

SEC Prescribes New Regulation On Warehousing, Collateral Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid down new regulations regarding warehousing and collateral management in a bid to shake up the country’s trading ecosystem.

The new regulations on warehousing state that all warehouses should…Read more

FIRS Directs Firms Seeking To Pay CIT In Instalments To Apply Before Due Date

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says any company that wishes to pay income taxes in installments must apply in writing before the due date of filing.

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Nami, the FIRS…Read more

Our Unmatched Digital Platforms Keep Us On Upward Trajectory – Titan Trust Bank CEO

Mudassir Amray, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Trust Bank Limited, has said that the lender’s groundbreaking successes in just 17 months of its commercial operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, was tied to its unmatched digital technology which has delivered superior customer-centric experience.

In a chat with selected journalists in Lagos at the weekend, Mudassir Amray said…Read more

Port Harcourt Refinery: NNPC Throwing Nigeria Into Financial Mess – Peterside

Atedo Peterside has condemned the planned revamping work on the Port Harcourt refinery, stating that the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC) would throw the country in a “financial mess”.

He said that the refinery had incurred costs of N47 billion despite…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng