Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, March 2021.

Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

The prices of vegetables in Lagos markets have soared by as much as 200 per cent as a result of blockage of food and cattle by traders from the North, which began last week.

Checks by BizWatch Nigeria showed that perishable food items had become…Read more

Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price – Oil Marketers

The lingering petrol scarcity in Abuja ad neighbouring states worsened Monday as only a few retail outlets sold to buyers.

But despite the scarcity and queues, which had lingered for…Read more

Nigeria’s External Reserves Sufficient for Seven Months Import – Emefiele

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says Nigeria’s external reserves at $35bn was sufficient to finance the country’s seven months’ imports.

According to statistics obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria…Read more

NIP, PoS Payments Shrink by N1.93 Trillion in January

The value of transactions via digital payment platforms – Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment System (NIP) and Point of Sales (POS) terminals – shrink by N1.93 trillion in January.

The two payment platforms recorded a drop in transaction from…Read more

DMO Clears Its Name Of Fraud In N2.2trn Scandal

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has denied receiving the sum of N2.2 trillion in 2018 as part of its budgetary allocation for the year.

In its defense, the DMO said that the sum, although earmarked for…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

