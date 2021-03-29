Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021 124

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, March 2021.

What To Consider Before Choosing A Platform For Your Online Store

The crop of micro business owners promoting their trade today is probably the most fortunate in the history of commerce. Inventions in technology, particularly payment technology, continue to redefine the market place, access to customers and the factors that affect demand and supply.

Limitations like distance and time have long been eroded with the advent of e-commerce and the…Read more

New Taxes On Deepwater Projects Discouraging Oil Investors – Report

The International Energy Agency, IEA, has observed that the introduction of new taxes on deepwater projects by the Nigerian government is discouraging oil and gas investors.

The agency in its latest report entitled ‘Oil 2021: Analysis and forecast to 2026’, stated that…Read more

Nigeria Lost ₦192.22bn From Gas Flaring In 2020 – NNPC

Nigeria lost an estimated N192.22bn from January to November 2020 as international oil companies and local players flared a total of 198.12 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas.

The oil companies wasted 19.95 billion scf of gas in January; 18.27 billion scf in…Read more

Rice Cake Seller Emerges Micro-Business Tax Award Winner In Kaduna

Zainab Mai-Masa, a spongy rice cake seller, has received the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) 2020 micro business tax award.

Mai-Masa who is a 60-year-old widow sells Waina, a northern snack…Read more

AfCFTA: Nigeria To Tighten Border Control, Tackle Fraudulent Invoicing

The Federal Government is set to enforce Rules of Origin and tighten borders against fraudulent invoicing by establishing a trade remedies authority for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said…Read more

Stock Market Roundup: NSE Ends Trading Week On High

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.530 billion shares worth N21.311 billion in 20,016 deals were traded.

Performance this week contrasted to last week’s 2.342 billion shares valued at…Read more

