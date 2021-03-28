Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 28, 2021

March 28, 2021 109

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, March 2021.

Prices Of Food Rose In February – NBS

Food prices rose generally in February, the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Friday.

The NBS disclosed this in its report titled 'Selected food watch' for

Maritime, Key Sectors To Suggest Projects To FG Through BPE

Players in key sectors of the Nigerian economy will, through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), suggest projects to the federal government.

This disclosure was made by the Director-General of BPE

Petrol Price Remains N165/litre As NNPC Continues Dialogue With Labour

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it would maintain its current ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol it concludes its ongoing dialogue with the organised labour and other stakeholders.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, the Group General Manager

Oil Prices Surge Over Concerns Suez Canal Blockage May Persist For Weeks

Oil prices surged more than four percent on Friday, over mounting fears that it will take weeks to refloat Ever Given, a mega-container ship stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, increased 4.36 percent, to

Access Bank Gets Approvals To Acquire Grobank

Access Bank Plc has received regulatory approval from Nigerian regulators and South African regulators to acquire, Grobank Limited, a South African-based financial institution.

The bank in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday

