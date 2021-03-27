fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 27, 2021

March 27, 2021073
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, March 2021.

More Than 2 Million Jobs Were Saved, Created In Nigeria Through ESP Implementation

The federal government disclosed that over 2 million jobs were created and saved following the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

This disclosure was made by Senior Special Assistant to the…Read more

Nigerian Govt Eyes $600 Million From Marginal Fields

Nigeria’s Ministry Petroleum Resources is expected to generate $600 million from its new marginal fields.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva…Read more

FG To Support Farmers With N600bn In Anticipation Of Rainy Season

Farmers will be supported with the sum of N600 billion to enhance food production ahead of the year’s rainy season.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Television Authority…Read more

New $1.3 billion Fertilizer Plant Set For Commissioning Soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says a new $1.3 billion fertilizer and ammonia plant will be ready for commissioning in the coming months.

He said this on Thursday during a meeting with Fertiliser Producers…Read more

Access Bank Gets Approvals To Acquire Grobank

Access Bank Plc has received regulatory approval from Nigerian regulators and South African regulators to acquire, Grobank Limited, a South African-based financial institution.

The bank in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday issued by…Read more

Botswana, Mauritius Suffered Largest GDP Fall Globally – Report

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of African countries Botswana and Mauritius took the most hit in 2020, according to a report by Capital Economics, an economic research firm based in London.

The report pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as the…Read more

NNPC Posts Trading Surplus Of N24.19bn In December 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it recorded an increase of ₦24.19billion trading surplus in December 2020, compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November of the same year.

The Corporation disclosed this in its Monthly Financial and…Read more

