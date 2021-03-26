Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 26, 2021

fbpx
March 26, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021.

FG Announces Plan To Establish MSMEs In 774 LGAs

Dr. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, on Wednesday, said that micro-enterprises will be established in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

The Minister disclosed this in Abuja at the Association of Local…Read more

NNPC Pays N120 Billion As Petrol Subsidy Monthly – Kyari

Petrol is currently being subsidised at the cost between N100 billion and N120 billion on monthly basis, the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has stated.

Kyari revealed this while fielding questions from State House…Read more

SEC Gives Capital Market Operators April 30 Deadline To Renew Registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given capital market operators an April 30 deadline to renew their registration for 2021.

The commission announced the resumption of the periodic…Read more

Over $2bn Processed Daily By Mobile Money Industry – Report

A report by the GSMA showed that over $2 billion are processed daily by the mobile money industry, with 300 million monthly active accounts.

The ‘State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money’ 2021 also noted…Read more

Road Concession: FG To Open HDMI Portal To Begin Procurement Process

The federal government announced that the portal for the commencement of the procurement process of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) will soon be open.

The federal ministry of works and housing launched…Read more

Exporters To Receive NEPC’s N5bn Palliative

Players in the exportation business are to receive N5 billion as palliative from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), as disclosed by the council.

This disclosure was made in Enugu on Wednesday by the…Read more

