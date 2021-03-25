Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 54

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021.

NBC To Contest Trademark Allegations By Rite In Court

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) in a press release sent to BizWatch Nigeria has disclosed that NBC is set to contest the court case filed by Rite foods Limited against the promotion of its Predator energy drink.

Rite had accused NBC of trademark infringement, saying that NBC’s energy…Read more

‘We Have Distributed ₦1.48 trillion To Agricultural Invention Beneficiaries’ – CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele said that CBN has disbursed ₦1.48 trillion to beneficiaries of its agricultural interventions.

Emefiele provided a progress report of the CBN’s intervention activities…Read more

Civil Unrest: Businesses Should Prepare For More Violence, Political Disturbances

There has been an upsurge in civil unrest globally, with this unrest impacting the smooth flow of business operations. Companies have been alerted to the risks civil unrest poses, as they have been identified as one of the main political risk exposure for businesses, states Global Risk Dialogue from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

The group urged companies to address political violence risk as…Read more

CBN Disbursed 80% Of N1 Trillion Manufacturing Intervention Stimulus

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, says it has disbursed N803.36 billion out of the N1 trillion stimulus fund to support manufacturers and cushion their businesses from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This represents 80 per cent of the fund according to the…Read more

Naira Gains At NAFEX Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at N409.8 to one dollar…Read more

Lawmakers Move To Strengthen AMCON’s Loan Recovery Mandate

The Senate is considering a bill seeking to empower the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on assets recovery and to strengthen it against economic sabotage by debtors with unpaid loans of about N16 trillion.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)…Read more

CBN To Go Tough On Banks Hoarding FX

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says a complaint desk has been created for customers to report deposit money banks (DMBs) hoarding forex.

He disclosed this on Tuesday during the monetary policy committee…Read more

FG Eyes ₦1.12 Trillion Investment From Highway Concessioning

The federal government (FG) says it expects a capital investment of N1.12 trillion from the new highway development management initiative (HDMI).

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, who disclosed…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng