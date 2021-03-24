Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 111

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, March 2021.

Nigeria Customs Clarifies Duties To Be Paid By Airlines

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says airlines registered in Nigeria and providing commercial air transport services are entitled to duty-free importation of their aircraft, engines, spare parts, and components purchased or leased.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr. Joseph Attah, however…Read more

BREAKING: CBN Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 11.5 percent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted to retain the monetary policy rate at 11.5 percent.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced the committee’s decision on…Read more

Airtel Announces Sale Of Telcoms Tower Companies In Madagascar, Malawi

One of Africa’s top telecommunications company Airtel announced that it has sold its telecoms tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi.

The sale of the tower companies, according to the statement by the company…Read more

Aiteo Accuses Shell of Media Attacks Over Pipeline Dispute

The pipeline deal dispute between Aiteo Group, and Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, has deepened as Aiteo accused the International Oil Company of allegedly planning a media smear campaign against it, and its Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Benedict Peters.

Aiteo had dragged Shell to court, demanding billions of dollars in…Read more

External Reserves Add $39.58 Million After Two Months Of Decline

Nigeria’s external reserve gained $39.58 million on Friday March 19, 2021 recording the first increase since January 2021.

In just one day, the country’s external reserve reached $34.46 billion on…Read more

Naira Falls Against Dollars At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel or black market on Monday, March 22, 2021, further widening the gap with the NAFEX market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate…Read more

Diesel Now N265 Per Litre As Oil Price Soars

Some oil marketers have increased the price of diesel or Automotive Gas Oil to N265 per litre in line with the recent rise in global oil prices.

This is the second time the marketers will increase the pump price of…Read more

Energy Firms To Pay $52.12 Million Fine As Gas Flaring Continues

Oil and gas firms operating in Nigeria are expected to pay $52.12 million (N19.75 billion) fine for gas flared in January and February this year.

Analyses of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) data on…Read more

CBN Unveils List Of Approved IMTOs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a list of approved international money transfer operators (IMTOs).

IMTOs accept cash for the purpose of transmitting to persons resident in…Read more

LIRS Sets Deadline For Submission Of Tax Returns

The Lagos State Internal revenue Service (LIRS) informed residents of Lagos State to file returns of their income or face prosecution.

This message was issued by the Director of Legal Services…Read more

