Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 23, 2021

Seplat Plans Early Redemption of $350 Million Notes

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has expressed its willingness to redeem its entire $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 9¼% Senior Notes due 2023 on March 30, 2021.

It is a business day prior to the redemption date of April

Crown Flour Mill Explores Opportunities For Wheat Development In Nigeria

Crown Flour Mill, a subsidiary of Olam, a leading food and agribusiness conglomerate in a statement has reiterated that it is resolute to explore avenues for strategic collaborations and partnerships with key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors in its pursuit to support Nigeria’s wheat development programme and country’s aspiration of self-sufficiency in wheat production.

The company made this assertion on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, when its

Currency In Circulation Slumps By N51.34 Billion

The amount of Currency In Circulation (CIC) in the country dropped by N51.34 Billion in February as inflation continues to rise and purchasing power of Nigerians shrinks.

The amount of currency in circulation was N2.83 trillion in

FG Says Funding For Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation Won’t All Be Borrowed

The federal government has disclosed that funding for the proposed rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery won’t all be borrowed.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Livestock Sector Could Impact Nigeria’s Economy With N33trn – FG

The importance and potentials of the livestock sector in Nigeria was highlighted by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono who said that the sector could generate the sum of N33 trillion for the economy.

Nanono made this disclosure to journalists on Saturday in Abuja

IFC Invests €20 Million In Bolt To Expand Mobility Services

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has invested €20 million into Bolt, a ride-hailing company, to promote access to on-demand mobility services in Nigeria and other emerging economies.

The investment and advisory services being offered by IFC, according to a

