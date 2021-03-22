Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 107

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, March 2021.

NITDA, NEPC Partner On Export Of IT Services

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has partnered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to help aid export driven digital economy by leveraging technology.

Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

Lagos-based logistics company Kwik Delivery announced the $1.7 million pre-Series A funding it secured.

CBN Adds Additional N150bn To Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria has upped the funding of the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) by double, owing to the “success” of the programme.

Lagos Free Zone To Attract Additional $5billion Investment to Lagos State in 4 Years

In line with its vision to be the preferred industrial hub and investment destination in West Africa with world-class infrastructure, the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) which already has a committed investment of $2 billion, is poised to attract an additional $5 billion over the next 4 years.

Crypto Trading, Threat To Nigeria’s Financial Stability – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday disclosed that the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading was threatening Nigeria’s financial stability and implementation of monetary policy.

