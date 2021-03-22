fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021

March 22, 20210107
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, March 2021.

NITDA, NEPC Partner On Export Of IT Services

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has partnered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to help aid export driven digital economy by leveraging technology.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, received the…Read more

Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

Lagos-based logistics company Kwik Delivery announced the $1.7 million pre-Series A funding it secured.

Highlighting the company’s impressive work, the Founder and…Read more

CBN Adds Additional N150bn To Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria has upped the funding of the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) by double, owing to the “success” of the programme.

This was disclosed by the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele during a…Read more

Lagos Free Zone To Attract Additional $5billion Investment to Lagos State in 4 Years

In line with its vision to be the preferred industrial hub and investment destination in West Africa with world-class infrastructure, the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) which already has a committed investment of $2 billion, is poised to attract an additional $5 billion over the next 4 years.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone…Read more

Crypto Trading, Threat To Nigeria’s Financial Stability – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday disclosed that the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading was threatening Nigeria’s financial stability and implementation of monetary policy.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele made the disclosure in…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 10, 2014054

FG Appoints Kari As NAICOM Dep. Commissioner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Managing Director of UnityKapital Assurance PLC, Mohammed Uba Kari has been appointed by the Federal Government as Deputy Commissioner for Insurance
Read More
non-bio degradable BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 30, 20180111

Vice President Osinbajo Set To Launch MSME Clinic in Ondo State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be launching the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Clinic in Ondo State. The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Gov
Read More
March 28, 2014063

NCC To Auction More Infrastructure Licences In May

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission, yesterday, announced that it will issue seven new infrastructure companies, InfraCos,   licences before the end of 2
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.