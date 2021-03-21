Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 21, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, March 2021.
FG Moves To Recover N100 Billion Debt From Lottery Operators
The Federal Government is set to recover N100 billion accumulated debt owed by lottery operators.
The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs…Read more
Paylink Partners Google To Train 15,000 MSMEs
Paylink, a payment and e-commerce solution for individuals, businesses and non-profits, has partnered with tech giant, Google, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
A statement on Friday said the partnership was designed to…Read more
Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s ‘B’ Rating, Stable Outlook
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook.
In a statement released on Friday, the global rating agency said that…Read more
AMCON Takes Possession Of Centage Savings Over ₦3.5bn Debt
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, says it has taken over 13 prime assets linked to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its Chief Promoter, Mr Johnson Ndukwe, over an indebtedness of over N3.5bn.
It said this followed the order of Honourable Justice C.J. Aneke of…Read more
Nigeria’s Public Debt Relatively Sustainable At 25% Of GDP – AfDB
In a report by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s public debt remains relatively sustainable at 25 percent of the country’s GDP.
The report titled, ‘‘From debt resolution to growth: The road ahead…Read more
IEA Doubts Nigeria’s Ability To Revive Refineries
The International Energy Agency, IEA, is doubting the ability of the Nigerian government to revive its moribund refineries.
According to a recent report by the agency promoting sustainable…Read more
