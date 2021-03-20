Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 20, 2021

March 20, 2021 101

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Third Highest Globally – Report

Nigeria’s unemployment rate with stood at 33.3 per cent as of the fourth quarter of 2020 as been described as the third highest in the world.

Rising Oil Prices Fail To Boost Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account

The cash balance in Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) has remained the same in more than six months despite the increase in global oil prices.

NNPC Records ₦778.71bn Loss From Refinery Operations In 4 Years

The government-owned refineries, being run by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, reported a total loss of N778.71bn from 2015 to 2019, an analysis of data collated from their financial statements has shown.

GTBank Releases 2020 Full Year Audited Results, Reports PBT of ₦238.1 Billion

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its Audited Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges. A review of the result shows improved performance across all key financial metrics in the face of the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the quality of past decisions and reaffirming its position as one of the best managed financial institutions in Africa.

CBN Plans N570.4 Million Treasury Bills By Q2

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is planning to issue treasury bills valued at N570.4 million in the second quarter of the year.

Unclaimed Documents May Be Destroyed – CAC Warns

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a warning to owners of unclaimed documents, stating that upon expiration of the given deadline, the documents/certificates would be destroyed.

CBN Intervened In Foreign Exchange Market With $5.62bn In Q4, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, injected $5.62bn into the foreign exchange market in the fourth quarter of 2020 as part of efforts to ensure the stability of the naira.

