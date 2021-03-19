Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 19, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021.
‘We Plan To Invest $7 billion, Create 10,000 Jobs In US’ – Google
Google will invest more than $7 billion in the United States this year (2021) and create thousands of jobs, the tech giant’s CEO said on Thursday.
“We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across…Read more
Nigeria’s Resources ‘Insufficient’ To Bridge Infrastructural Gap – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that Nigeria’s current resources are “insufficient” to bridge the infrastructural gap.
Osinbajo said this at a two-day retreat of the National Council on…Read more
Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money As The Rise Fund Injects $100 Million
Airtel Africa Plc on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of leading alternative investment firm TPG, which is investing $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC).
AMC is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s…Read more
Jim Ovia Set To Earn N15.22 Billion From Banking Business
Nigeria’s business tycoon and Chairman of Zenith Plc, Jim Ovia, is expected to earn a pre-tax income of N15.22 billion from its equity investment in the bank for the financial year 2020.
He is set to earn N3.00 per share on his direct and indirect investments in…Read more
Seplat’s Subsidiary Refinances $100 Million Lending Facility
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Westport Oil Limited, has successfully refinanced its existing $100 million reserve-based lending facility due November 2023.
The Nigerian independent energy company in a statement by…Read more
Nigerian Govt Okays $1.5 Billion For Revamp of Port Harcourt Refinery
The Nigerian Government has approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated this…Read more
Nigerian Govt To Auction N150 Billion Bonds This Month
The Nigerian Government is set to offer N150 billion bonds for subscription this month.
A circular released by Debt Management Officer (DMO) on Wednesday…Read more
bizwatchnigeria.ng
