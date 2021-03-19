Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021 152

‘We Plan To Invest $7 billion, Create 10,000 Jobs In US’ – Google

Google will invest more than $7 billion in the United States this year (2021) and create thousands of jobs, the tech giant’s CEO said on Thursday.

“We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across…Read more

Nigeria’s Resources ‘Insufficient’ To Bridge Infrastructural Gap – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that Nigeria’s current resources are “insufficient” to bridge the infrastructural gap.

Osinbajo said this at a two-day retreat of the National Council on…Read more

Airtel Africa To List Mobile Money As The Rise Fund Injects $100 Million

Airtel Africa Plc on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of leading alternative investment firm TPG, which is investing $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC).

AMC is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s…Read more

Jim Ovia Set To Earn N15.22 Billion From Banking Business

Nigeria’s business tycoon and Chairman of Zenith Plc, Jim Ovia, is expected to earn a pre-tax income of N15.22 billion from its equity investment in the bank for the financial year 2020.

He is set to earn N3.00 per share on his direct and indirect investments in…Read more

Seplat’s Subsidiary Refinances $100 Million Lending Facility

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Westport Oil Limited, has successfully refinanced its existing $100 million reserve-based lending facility due November 2023.

The Nigerian independent energy company in a statement by…Read more

Nigerian Govt Okays $1.5 Billion For Revamp of Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian Government has approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated this…Read more

Nigerian Govt To Auction N150 Billion Bonds This Month

The Nigerian Government is set to offer N150 billion bonds for subscription this month.

A circular released by Debt Management Officer (DMO) on Wednesday…Read more

