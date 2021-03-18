fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021

March 18, 20210102
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021.

AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa – Chamber Of Commerce

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could potentially drive economic growth in Africa.

This was stated by LCCI’s President Toki Mabogunje at an event tagged…Read more

Jim Ovia Set To Earn N15.22 Billion From Banking Business

Nigeria’s business tycoon and Chairman of Zenith Plc, Jim Ovia, is expected to earn a pre-tax income of N15.22 billion from its equity investment in the bank for the financial year 2020.

He is set to earn N3.00 per share on his direct and indirect…Read more

9.92 Million Bank Accounts Linked To BVN In Two Years

About 9.92 million bank accounts have been linked to the Bank Verification Number (BVN) in the past two years.

This brings the total number of bank accounts with BVN to…Read more

EFCC Gives June 1 Deadline To Bank Employees To Declare Assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has ordered bank employees to declare their assets in accordance with the bank employees declaration of assets act.

The act requires every bank employee to make full disclosure…Read more

NEITI Moves To Recover N69.51bn, $5.31bn Statutory Revenue

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) disclosed its plans to recover the sums of N69.5 billion and $5.31 billion statutory revenue that are due to the government.

Laying out sketches of the plans, the agency’s Executive Secretary…Read more

WTO Intervenes As EU Complains Of Nigeria’s Milk Import Policy

The Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has intervened in Nigeria’s import restriction policy which drew the disapproval of investors in milk production and from the European Union (EU).

Okonjo-Iweala during a visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 31, 2014256

Power Outage, Water Scarcity Hit Sokoto

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Residents of Sokoto State have been hit  by water scarcity and electricity blackout. According to an official of the  Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN
Read More
AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20180170

CBN/NECAS Equip 27,000 Farmers in North-East for 2018 Wet Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram North East Commodity Association (NECAS) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the distribution of farming inputs for 2018 w
Read More
The hobbling stock market has closed on a high on Monday as investors raked in N70 billion, with Seplat leading the gainers' chart. BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 22, 20200117

Investors Stake ₦10.1 billion on Stocks as All-Share Drops 1.4 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors staked N10.125 billion on 1.050 billion shares in 19,576 deals last week, compared with N9.876 billion invested in 16, 616 deals the previous week
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.