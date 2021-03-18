Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 102

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021.

AfCFTA Has Potential To Stimulate Economic Growth In Africa – Chamber Of Commerce

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could potentially drive economic growth in Africa.

This was stated by LCCI's President Toki Mabogunje at an event tagged

Jim Ovia Set To Earn N15.22 Billion From Banking Business

Nigeria’s business tycoon and Chairman of Zenith Plc, Jim Ovia, is expected to earn a pre-tax income of N15.22 billion from its equity investment in the bank for the financial year 2020.

He is set to earn N3.00 per share on his direct and indirect

9.92 Million Bank Accounts Linked To BVN In Two Years

About 9.92 million bank accounts have been linked to the Bank Verification Number (BVN) in the past two years.

This brings the total number of bank accounts with BVN to

EFCC Gives June 1 Deadline To Bank Employees To Declare Assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has ordered bank employees to declare their assets in accordance with the bank employees declaration of assets act.

The act requires every bank employee to make full disclosure

NEITI Moves To Recover N69.51bn, $5.31bn Statutory Revenue

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) disclosed its plans to recover the sums of N69.5 billion and $5.31 billion statutory revenue that are due to the government.

Laying out sketches of the plans, the agency's Executive Secretary

WTO Intervenes As EU Complains Of Nigeria’s Milk Import Policy

The Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has intervened in Nigeria’s import restriction policy which drew the disapproval of investors in milk production and from the European Union (EU).

Okonjo-Iweala during a visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria

