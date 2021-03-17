Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 121

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, March 2021.

Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of a new rate for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services.

The CBN noted that beginning from Tuesday customers will be billed a flat fee of…Read more

CBN Directs Banks to Develop Scan-to-Pay Option For Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked deposit money banks to create scan-to-pay options for customers.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) unveiled the…Read more

Flutterwave, PayPal’s Deal Offers Access To 377 Million People

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, on Tuesday, announced a new collaboration with PayPal to enable PayPal customers globally to pay African merchants in the continent through Flutterwave’s platform.

The collaboration will be instrumental in supporting…Read more

Nigeria’s Cocoa Earnings Slumps By 62%

Nigeria’s earnings from the export of cocoa beans, its derivatives, and waste dwindled year-on-year as demand for Nigeria’s cocoa by trading partners waned.

The country earned N10.42 billion from the export of fermented cocoa beans…Read more

Banks Agree To Stagger Payment Of N42bn USSD Debt

Nigerian banks have agreed to a payment of the accumulated USSD service debt put at N42 billion to mobile network operators.

This agreement was reached during a meeting on Monday with…Read more

Naira Gains at NAFEX Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, March 15, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at…Read more

CBN Announces Deadline Extension For Submission Of Proposals For InfraCorp

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of final proposals regarding the interest of asset managers to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp).

This development was disclosed in a statement, adding that…Read more

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Soars To 17.33%

The inflation rate in Nigeria has hit 17.33 percent (year-on-year) in the month of February, as disclosed by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The recent increase represents a 0.86 percent increase higher than…Read more

Nigeria’s Multiple Exchange Rates Worries Trade Partners, Says Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s multiple exchange rate window has been a cause for concern to trade partners and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Director General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed this…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng