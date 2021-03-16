Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 106

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, March 2021.

23.18 million Nigerians Were Unemployed In Q4, 2020 – NBS Report

A total of 23.18 million persons in Nigeria either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed during the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020.

According to the Q4 report on unemployment released by…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Visits Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed (PHOTOS)

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday received the the Director General of World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Finance Headquarters in Abuja.

This is her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office on…Read more

Lingering Debt Crisis Between Two Economic Drivers

Two major drivers of Nigerian economy have been at loggerheads for almost two years over what to pay and how to charge for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) digital banking services. As a result, the banks have accumulated a debt of N42 billion in the past eight months. Yet, the two sectors involved – telecommunications and financial services – are highly dependent on each other.

The Deposit Money Banks owe their rapid growth…Read more

NAFEX: Naira Pushes Close To 490

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel or black market on Friday, March 12, 2021, further widening the gap with the NAFEX market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar…Read more

Sale Of Petrol No Longer Profitable, Oil Marketers Lament

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that oil marketers may soon run out of business due to diminishing profit margin and rising cost of operation.

The marketers lamented that the uncoordinated manner in which…Read more

Hitech Deliberately Frustrating Electronic Call-up System – LASG

The Lagos State Government has accused Hitech Construction Company, the contractor handling the Mile 2/Tin Can Island Port road along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway of deliberately frustrating the electronic call-up system recently introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for movement of trucks in and out of the ports.

It also accused the Nigeria Customs Service of mounting…Read more

Pension: RSA Holders Take Advantage Of Transfer Window, Move N18bn

A report by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has shown that RSA holders have moved the sum of N18,898,848,438 billion transferred from one PFA to the other.

The report also noted that all 22 PFAs were involved in the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng