Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 15, 2021

AfDB To Support Vaccine Production In Africa

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has pledged to support African countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines within the continent in order to bridge the gap in supply.

The President of the Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, while

Manufacturers Want 50% Slash In Regulatory Charges

Nigerian manufactures are seeking a 50 percent reduction in charges imposed by regulatory agencies on services rendered to them.

In particular, they are seeking a reduction in administrative

Analysts See Growth In Forex Reserves Amid Rising Oil Prices

Analysts have said the upward trend in the global oil price will benefit Nigeria as it will increase the country’s export earnings and reserve.

The analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) in

N42 billion Debt: FG Stops Planned Suspension Of USSD Banking

The Nigerian Government has asked telecommunication operators to hold off on the planned suspension of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services over a N42bn debt owed by banks.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa

E-call Up, Lasting Solution To Apapa Truck Congestion – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has described the electronic truck call-app as a lasting solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.

This is coming two weeks after the introduction of

Amount Of Debt Right Now Is About 70 To 75% Of GDP In Africa – Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Femi Adesina, said that the debt of countries in Africa made up 70 to 75 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He also added that the accumulated debts are not

Stock Market Roundup: Week Ends On Bearish Note

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.675 billion shares worth N23.541 billion in 21,732 deals were traded.

Performance this week fell in contrast to last week's

