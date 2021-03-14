fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 14, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, March 2021.

Analysts Predict Fuel Price Increase In April

Economic and financial analysts have warned that the new template published by the Petroleum Products Pricing Pricing Authority (PPPRA) on Friday was an indication that a hike in the price of fuel was inevitable.

The analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited in their…Read more

Nigeria To Receive World Bank’s $22.5m Electricity Grant

Nigeria alongside 18 other Africa countries is set to benefit from a $22.5 million World Bank funding for the regional off-grid electricity access project (ROGEAP) in West and Central Africa.

In a statement released on Friday in Washington DC, US, the…Read more

US VP Kamala Harris, Okonjo-Iweala Discuss Equitable Economic Growth

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris and the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discussed equitable economic growth through the advancement of international trade.

This was disclosed Friday on the official Twitter handle of Harris…Read more

NDIC Targets Growing Depositors’ Fund Above ₦2 Trillion

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is targeting the growth of depositors’ insurance fund, which is presently at about N2 trillion.

The corporation said as a deposit insurer, which guarantees…Read more

MTN, Airtel, Others Halt USSD Banking Services Over N42 Billion Debt

MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile will be withdrawing USSD services for debtor banks and other financial institutions starting from Monday 15, 2021.

This withdrawal of services, which will be done in phases…Read more

