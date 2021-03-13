Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 13, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, March 2021.
No Directive To Hike Fuel Price – Oil Marketers
The Kano chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), on Friday, said it has not received any official directive to hike fuel price to N212 per litre.
The leadership of the association therefore directed all members
Nigeria To Improve Cassava Production Through Use Of Technology
In an effort to increase output in cassava production in Nigeria, the federal government disclosed plans to address the issue through the use of technology.
This development was disclosed by the Director of the Federal
Nigeria Needs To Spend Now On Infrastructure, Capital Projects – Minister
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, urged the federal government to channel funding to infrastructure and capital projects.
She made this appeal at a virtual seminar titled, 'Financing Nigeria's Budget
Targeted Credit Facility: How To Apply For CBN’S ₦50 billion Loan
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is receiving applications for
MTN, Airtel, Others Halt USSD Banking Services Over N42 Billion Debt
MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile will be withdrawing USSD services for debtor banks and other financial institutions starting from Monday 15, 2021.
This withdrawal of services, which will be done in phases
NDIC Targets Growing Depositors’ Fund Above ₦2 Trillion
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is targeting the growth of depositors’ insurance fund, which is presently at about N2 trillion.
The corporation said as a deposit insurer, which guarantees payment of
