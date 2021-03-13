Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 13, 2021

March 13, 2021 46

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, March 2021.

No Directive To Hike Fuel Price – Oil Marketers

The Kano chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), on Friday, said it has not received any official directive to hike fuel price to N212 per litre.

The leadership of the association therefore directed all members

Nigeria To Improve Cassava Production Through Use Of Technology

In an effort to increase output in cassava production in Nigeria, the federal government disclosed plans to address the issue through the use of technology.

This development was disclosed by the Director of the Federal

Nigeria Needs To Spend Now On Infrastructure, Capital Projects – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, urged the federal government to channel funding to infrastructure and capital projects.

She made this appeal at a virtual seminar titled, 'Financing Nigeria's Budget

Targeted Credit Facility: How To Apply For CBN’S ₦50 billion Loan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is receiving applications for

MTN, Airtel, Others Halt USSD Banking Services Over N42 Billion Debt

MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile will be withdrawing USSD services for debtor banks and other financial institutions starting from Monday 15, 2021.

This withdrawal of services, which will be done in phases

NDIC Targets Growing Depositors’ Fund Above ₦2 Trillion

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is targeting the growth of depositors’ insurance fund, which is presently at about N2 trillion.

The corporation said as a deposit insurer, which guarantees payment of

